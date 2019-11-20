A Jefferson-area woman accused of setting fire to a house appeared in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon but wasn’t formally charged due to concerns about her mental health.
Jessica Erin Loper, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned on a single charge of first-degree arson regarding the blaze on Scravel Hill Road on Tuesday morning.
The hearing took a detour when Loper didn’t answer basic questions from Judge Michael Wynhausen.
“Your honor, she would not respond to me either. I don’t know what the issues are exactly,” said defense attorney Heidi Sternhagen, who handled the session of teleconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail. Sternhagen said that she thought Loper understood what was happening based on her head movements and gestures.
A jail staffer told Wynhausen that Loper has been mostly uncommunicative, though she did talk with a mental health professional.
Prosecutor Keith Stein also had concerns about Loper’s fitness to proceed and mental capacity, and the arraignment was rescheduled to Thursday afternoon.
However, the issue of security was dealt with during Wednesday’s court proceedings. Wynhausen set Loper’s bail at $100,000, as requested by Stein, who said that several people in the house, including an infant, were endangered by the fire.
Kent Hickam was appointed as Loper’s attorney. In a brief interview, Stein said that Hickam may revisit the issue of bail on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at about 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday in the 38100 block of Scravel Hill Road, northeast of Albany.
Loper and her 8-month-old baby were living at the home with several other people, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release. Occupants told the Jefferson Fire District that the fire started in Loper’s bedroom and they thought they heard the child crying.
The residents attempted to force open the door, which was jammed, and one person received first- and second-degree burns from that attempt, the news release states.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they also believed that Loper and her child were in the room and attempted to enter it, but were driven back by heavy smoke and flames, according to the news release.
Investigators initially believed that Loper started the fire herself and killed her child, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
But at about 9:50 a.m., Loper was found hiding in a vehicle at a nearby residence with her baby, the affidavit states.
Loper later was interviewed by an investigator, but refused to discuss the incident in detail. “All (she) would say was that she woke up a fire, climbed out of the window and went across the street to her husband’s house (the house she was at is not her husband’s house). Jessica Loper would not say why she did not warn anybody in the house, why she jammed the door to her room shut, why she had not come out of the van when she saw firetrucks, and eventually stated she no longer wished to talk,” an investigator wrote.
Several dogs survived the fire, but one canine died, according to the LCSO news release.
The Jefferson Fire District responded to the blaze and was assisted by Albany and Scio firefighters.
WELLS, VINCENT SEARS Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 3 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19CR74701 CLIN $2,500 Pending HARASSMENT- DIS CONDUCT 19CR74701/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 19CR74701/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT PC LPD 19-14174 CLIN
ACKER, DUSTIN ROYAL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/30/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 17CR66549 3/30/2020 CLIN
ARCINIEGA, ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DELIVER HEROIN PC APD 19-5975 CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER HEROIN PC AP 19-9436 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) PC APD 19-9436 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) PC APD 19-5975 CLIN $6,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18562173 PP NO BAIL
BARKER, PHOENIX BLAZE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT 2019-14218 CLIN $6,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 2019-14218 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BERNAL, RICARDO ALEJO Age: 33 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/15/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 1909367 CLIN $10,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22911516 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR61958 CLIN $10,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON 1909367 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 1909367 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67703 11/15/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR61958 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BESKA, JESSIE LEE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 19CR74712 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE 19CR74712/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR74712/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE FOOT 19CR74712/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 19CR74712/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67217 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19-028 CCOO NO BAIL
BISHOP, FRANKIE EUGENE Age: 50 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30773/1 CLIN $7,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30773/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR30773 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BLATCHLEY, WILLIAM EUGENE Age: 56 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 PC 19-9433 CLIN $50,000 Pending
BROOKS, ROBERT WILLIAM Age: 54 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 68149 11/19/2019 AMC Sentenced PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11226830 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18C05008L JCLB $7,500 Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 36036 LMC Conditional
BRYANT, LARRY EUGENE Age: 52 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC CLIN HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced
CHERBAK, BREEANN SHAYA Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17586573 11/25/2019 PP
CLARK, AUSTYN MITCHELL LEE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR74562 12/13/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 2 161229 MCSH DWS MIS 19CR74562(2) 11/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR69399 11/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
COPES, KRYSTLE LEANN Age: 34 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 18CR37433/4 CLIN $5,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 18CR37433/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19CR03936/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR61762 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR03936/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR36602 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR61762/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR53656 CLIN $5,000 Pending DUII 18CR37433 CLIN Pending HARASSMENT- DIS CONDUCT 19CR03936 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 18CR37433/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR37433/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS 18CR61057 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR61057/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR37433/6 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR61762/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR03936/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR36602/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
COX, ROBERT GENE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 19-04552 CLIN $20,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 PC 19-04552 CLIN $500 Pending THEFT 1 - BICYCLE 19-04552 CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PARAPHERNALIA 19-04552 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 19-04552 CLIN $500 Pending
CROOKS, KEVIN JAY Age: 26 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/3/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12/3/2019 PP POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR74592 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR45357 CLIN $5,000 Pending
DAVIS, ZACHARIAH LEE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT PC 201907644 CLIN $3,000 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 PC 201907644 CLIN $6,000 Pending RECKLESS DRIVING PC 201907644 CLIN $3,000 Pending ELUDE VEHICLE PC 201907644 CLIN $6,000 Pending ELUDE FOOT PC 201907644 CLIN $3,000 Pending DWS MIS PC 201907644 CLIN $3,000 Pending
DONN, BRANDON JOSEPH Age: 43 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL 19CR22382 CLIN Sentenced
ENSLEY, RANDY DALE Age: 55 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/22/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19-J-01763L 11/22/2019 JCLB Sentenced
FARSTAD, ANTHONY ELLSWORTH Age: 21 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 19-09486 CLIN $50,000 Pending
FREEMAN, DERRICK JAMES Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21463872 11/29/2019 PP CONTEMPT OF COURT 161062 MCSH Conditional
FREEMAN, LEEROY TRAVIS Age: 54 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/6/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 2019TRM0073 12/6/2019 LMC Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR75012 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR75012/2 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR83567 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR83567/2 CLIN Conditional
GONZALEZ, DANIEL VINCENT Age: 37 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18192177 PP NO BAIL
GUZMAN, FERNANDO Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19393549 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR05678 CLIN $5,000 Pending
HALE, DANL BENJAMIN Age: 35 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 14CR03336 11/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOPPER, CHARLES DALE Age: 56 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR81396 11/26/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOUSE, ANNA ROCHELLE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR38704 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR38704/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT AMC Conditional
HOUSE, WESLEY ALAN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR25872 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR25872/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR25872/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR25872/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HOUSING, ROGER LEE DALE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 11/12/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/30/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 2019CRC0374 1/30/2020 LMC Sentenced UNLAW ENTRY MOTOR VEHICLE 2019CRC0374 1/30/2020 LMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR59737 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59741 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59737 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR59737/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT2018B01752 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67749 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67748 AMC $1,670 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR59741 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HURT, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ESCAPE 3 UTC#25768 CLIN RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR65538 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 19CR65538 CLIN $10,000 Pending ELUDE FOOT UTC#25768 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR06879 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR06879 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR06879 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62334 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62334 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62334 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19C03179L JCLB Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18272792 PP NO BAIL
KEITH HEIDT, KABY PATRICIA Age: 23 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62252 CLIN $20,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62252/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62252/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR62252/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
KELLER, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 12909563 PP NO BAIL
LAMB, MARK AARON Age: 42 Date Lodged: 11/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT UTC-1085501790 MCSH CONTEMPT OF COURT 66112 AMC Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15062576 PP NO BAIL
MENDELL, DYLAN LEE Age: 21 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69389 CLIN $1,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69389 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR69389 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MILLER, JENNIFER ANN Age: 41 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/24/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR20627 11/24/2019 CLIN Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR17209 11/22/2019 CLIN Sentenced
NGUYEN, HOANG PHI Age: 46 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/22/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 11/22/2019 AMC Sentenced
NUNN, SHELBI MARIE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19-9470 CLIN $6,000 Pending DELIVER HEROIN 19-09470 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-09470 CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER METH 19-09470 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-09470 CLIN $6,000 Pending
OUSLEY, WILLARD LEE Age: 43 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - OTHER CLIN $500 Pending SUPPLY CONTRABAND - DRUGS CLIN $6,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN $6,000 Pending FORGERY 1 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1 CLIN $6,000 Pending
PARTIN, ALLANNA NICOLE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 11/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29418/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32073/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending DWS MIS 19CR71357 CLIN STRANGULATION - FEL 19-04550 CLIN $3,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19-04550 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR06717/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32073/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29418/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29418/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR32073/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR06717/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29418/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
PEREZ, TANIA SONIA Age: 48 Date Lodged: 11/14/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 12/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 8352022 12/16/2019 PP
SWARTZ, PHILLIP THOMAS Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 14CR16646 CLIN Conditional STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 201907340 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CBEN Conditional RECKLESS ENDANGERING CLIN INCLUDED Pending DUII CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 14CR16646 CLIN Conditional ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 201907340 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR 2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 14CR16646 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 14CR16646 CLIN Conditional RECKLESS DRIVING CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16655 CLIN $10,000 Pending
TATE, SHERRIE LYNN Age: 54 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/27/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 AGGRAVATED - OTHER 11/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced THEFT 1 - OTHER 11/27/2019 CLIN Sentenced
TEIXEIRA, STACY MANUEL Age: 54 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 17CR85377 11/19/2019 CLIN
VEGA-MARTINEZ, GENARO NMN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 11/15/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR61463 11/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WALKER, JAMES DANIEL Age: 40 Date Lodged: 11/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT MARI/12586393 NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI/19CR32788 CMAR $20,000
WALKER, JUSTIN LEE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
WOOD, JONATHAN PAUL Age: 46 Date Lodged: 11/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/25/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL MISTREATMENT 2 19754 11/25/2019 AMC Sentenced INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT UTC2295 AMC
ZAMACONA, ROCHELLE ARQUETTE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 11/13/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR74470 CLIN INCLUDED Pending UUV 2019-07513 CLIN $5,000 Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 2019-07513 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 2019-07513 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.