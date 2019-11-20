{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Loper.jpg

Jessica Loper

 Provided photo

A Jefferson-area woman accused of setting fire to a house appeared in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon but wasn’t formally charged due to concerns about her mental health.

Jessica Erin Loper, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned on a single charge of first-degree arson regarding the blaze on Scravel Hill Road on Tuesday morning.

The hearing took a detour when Loper didn’t answer basic questions from Judge Michael Wynhausen.

“Your honor, she would not respond to me either. I don’t know what the issues are exactly,” said defense attorney Heidi Sternhagen, who handled the session of teleconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail. Sternhagen said that she thought Loper understood what was happening based on her head movements and gestures.

A jail staffer told Wynhausen that Loper has been mostly uncommunicative, though she did talk with a mental health professional.

Prosecutor Keith Stein also had concerns about Loper’s fitness to proceed and mental capacity, and the arraignment was rescheduled to Thursday afternoon.

However, the issue of security was dealt with during Wednesday’s court proceedings. Wynhausen set Loper’s bail at $100,000, as requested by Stein, who said that several people in the house, including an infant, were endangered by the fire.

Kent Hickam was appointed as Loper’s attorney. In a brief interview, Stein said that Hickam may revisit the issue of bail on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday in the 38100 block of Scravel Hill Road, northeast of Albany.

Loper and her 8-month-old baby were living at the home with several other people, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release. Occupants told the Jefferson Fire District that the fire started in Loper’s bedroom and they thought they heard the child crying.

The residents attempted to force open the door, which was jammed, and one person received first- and second-degree burns from that attempt, the news release states.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they also believed that Loper and her child were in the room and attempted to enter it, but were driven back by heavy smoke and flames, according to the news release.

Investigators initially believed that Loper started the fire herself and killed her child, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

But at about 9:50 a.m., Loper was found hiding in a vehicle at a nearby residence with her baby, the affidavit states.

Loper later was interviewed by an investigator, but refused to discuss the incident in detail. “All (she) would say was that she woke up a fire, climbed out of the window and went across the street to her husband’s house (the house she was at is not her husband’s house). Jessica Loper would not say why she did not warn anybody in the house, why she jammed the door to her room shut, why she had not come out of the van when she saw firetrucks, and eventually stated she no longer wished to talk,” an investigator wrote.

Several dogs survived the fire, but one canine died, according to the LCSO news release.

The Jefferson Fire District responded to the blaze and was assisted by Albany and Scio firefighters.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

