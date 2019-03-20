LYONS — Linn County residents evacuated from 30 homes under the threat of a forest fire off Highway 22 near Lyons were allowed to return today as the evacuation order was downgraded to a Level 2.
However, residents were told to be ready to leave again at a moment's notice as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.
Evacuated residents in Marion County, about 12 homes, remained under the evacuation order at Level 3.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is in unified command with the Lyons Fire Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. About 75 fire personnel from several mid-valley agencies are on scene at this time.
A fire reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the North Santiam State Recreational Area off Highway 22 grew to an estimated 60 acres as of Tuesday evening, with evacuations ordered for nearby homes.
Pushed by strong east winds, the fire jumped the Santiam River and was approximately 20 percent lined by 9 p.m.
Level 3 “GO” evacuations were in place for residents west of Neighbor’s Lane, including 25th Avenue, River Loop, and Oak Lane late Tuesday. Approximately 35 homes and 30 outbuildings were threatened, but no structures were lost.
The Red Cross identified Mari-Linn Elementary School as an evacuation center.
"Our partners at the local level along with our ODF resources have done an outstanding job during initial attack today" said ODF Incident Commander, Blake Ellis on Tuesday. "We appreciate the teamwork of all agencies involved."
Crews from ODF, Lyons Fire Department, Mill City Fire Department, Sublimity Fire Department, and other local agencies were engaged in an extended attack Tuesday. Resources involved include a Type 2 helicopter as well as multiple dozers and engines.
For more information on evacuations, contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
Mari-Linn Elementary School is closed today.
North Santiam State Recreation Area is closed.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.