United Ways serving Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties announced last week that it will make a $660,000 commitment to fund 48 community programs and initiatives in the counties this year.
Funded organizations include the Boys & Girls Clubs in Corvallis and Albany, Court Appointed Special Advocates organizations in all three counties, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, the VIna Moses Center and Sweet Home Emergency Ministries.
The local United Way organization said in its announcement that it received 102 applications for funding this year and had a team of more than 40 volunteers evaluate them.
“The 48 community programs receiving funding will partner with United Way to provide safe homes free of child abuse, neglect and domestic violence, increase academic success for youth and young adults, support safety-net programs, and create pathways to family-wage jobs and economic success, to name a few examples,” the organization said in its announcement.