U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to host virtual town hall Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will connect with residents of Benton, Lane and Linn counties when he holds a regional town hall meeting in a virtual setting Tuesday.

The town hall, the seventh such virtual event Wyden has held with state residents in the past three months, begins at noon. It can be found at this Facebook link: https://bit.ly/2O9lhHc. Video at that link is available as well to people who don't have a Facebook account.

Residents of the three counties who would like to ask Wyden a question can fill out a form consideration by Town Hall Project, which is hosting the event. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/2Cjkxwc. Time permitting, Wyden will take questions from residents of all Oregon counties.

Fulfilling a pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, Wyden held 970 in-person town halls statewide.

He held a virtual statewide town hall on April 17. The senator has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large public meeting poses no unusual health risk.