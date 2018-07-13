SWEET HOME — Veteran police officers Ryan Cummings and Chris Wingo will be promoted to sergeant positions at a 2 p.m. ceremony today at the Sweet Home Police Department, 1950 Main St.
Chief Jeff Lynn said the new positions will allow the department to have supervisors on duty 24/7.
“This is a great opportunity to promote two individuals with long tenures within our department and have earned these promotions,” he said.
Lynn said the department has operated with one sergeant splitting day and night shifts, leaving "a large gap in patrol supervision.”
Both sergeants will maintain patrol duties as well.
According to Lynn, the department is authorize to have 16 staff members in addition to himself.
“We currently are looking to fill two positions,” he said. “We had been authorized for 15 until this budget cycle and we were allowed to increase one full-time equivalent position.”
Cummings, a 15-year veteran with the department, He has served as a patrol officer, drug recognition expert, defensive tactics instructor, women’s self -defense instructor, Citizen’s Police Academy Instructor, field training officer for new police officers, interim detective, department videographer, department photographer and team runner in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
“I can’t wait to take on new responsibilities and find new ways to give back to the department and community that have given me so many opportunities over the years,” he said.
In Wingo's 10 years with the department, he's been a patrol officer, defensive tactics instructor, bike patrol officer, school resource officer, women’s self-defense instructor, Citizen’s Police Academy instructor, field training officer for new police officers, a Linn County S.W.A.T. member, team runner in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and participated in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.
Wingo also is an instructor at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
