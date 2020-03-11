Two coronavirus cases believed at vets home

LEBANON — Two presumptive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were identified Wednesday afternoon at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home, Linn County officials confirmed Wednesday.
Todd Noble, director of the Linn County Public Health Department, said Linn County and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs notified the Oregon Health Authority, which took samples from two male residents in their 80s.
Both samples came back positive and have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control.
The facility has 154 beds, including a memory care center. It opened in 2014, paid for in part by a 19 cents per $1,000 property tax approved by Linn County residents.
“Because of the type of facility the Veterans Home is, health officials worked quickly to expedite testing,” Noble said. “Typically, when we get a positive test result, notifications go out the next day, but everyone involved thought it was prudent to get this information out as quickly as possible.”
Noble said anyone at the home who was possibly exposed to the two infected residents, will be quarantined for 14 days.
Noble said the fact the home is set up in several pods instead of a dormitory style, is a plus in terms of limiting the spread of the virus.
“This should help confine the quarantine to residents and staff who live and work in the individual pod, not the entire complex,” Noble said.
As of late Wednesday, there were 21 coronavirus cases in Oregon and more than 1,000 nationwide. Worldwide, there are more than 115,000 cases and there have been more than 4,200 deaths.
Other recent cases were confirmed in Polk, Marion and Deschutes counties.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Linn County cases had no known close contacts with confirmed cases, so they are considered community-spread, health officials said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.
An Infection Control and Specimen Collection Strike Team will work with the Veterans Home staff to assess infection control. The team will collect specimen samples for COVID-19 testing from all residents and care providers.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, residents with symptoms were initially tested for flu, and respiratory illness. As an extra precaution, that facility had previously switched its ventilation system to circulating 100% outside air to mitigate the potential spread of infectious disease.
You have free articles remaining.
The residents continued to receive appropriate medical care and were placed in isolation. Infectious disease prevention protocols were followed to protect other residents and staff.
“Our highest priority has always been the health and safety of our most honored veteran residents that we serve in our two veterans’ homes,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. “From the start of concerns about COVID-19, and especially upon learning that the very age group that resides in our veterans’ homes is also the most susceptible, we took immediate measures to protect our veterans, including adhering to state and federal guidelines.”
Fitzpatrick added that even before the Covid-19 outbreak, veterans’ homes regularly followed strict infectious disease protocols.
“We believe that protecting the health and safety of the veterans in our homes helps ensure we live up to their motto, ‘the place where honor lives.’ We have a sacred trust to safeguard them now,” Fitzpatrick said.
Tuesday, the Veterans Home implemented new measures including:
• Restricting visitation to only essential individuals
• Limiting essential visitors to two per resident at a given time
• Screening all permitted visitors for respiratory or other symptoms potentially indicating COVID-19 and for recent travel to an affected geographic area or high-risk setting prior to entering the facilities
• Documenting the screenings for all visitors
• Limiting community outings
• Supporting residents’ access to socialization when visitors are not able to enter the facility through virtual visits
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
According to an information fact sheet on the Benton County Health Department’s website, COVID-19 has been known by scientists since the 1930s and accounts for 15 to 30% of winter “common colds.” Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
It can be spread through the air by coughing or sneezing; through close personal contact, such as shaking hands or hugging; touching a surface area with the virus on it and then touching your face, nose or eyes and in rare cases, contact with feces.
Testing reportedly is also underway for a possible coronavirus case in Benton County.