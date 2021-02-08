 Skip to main content
Two Albany residents killed in Sunday crash
Two Albany residents killed in Sunday crash

Two Albany residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident near milepost 8 on Highway 22 in Polk County at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the Oregon State Police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Dodge pickup operated by Robert Leach, 73, of Albany was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver Dodge pickup operated by Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke, 42, of Independence.

Leach and his passenger, Linda Leach, 75, of Albany, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sittisuphachoke was transported to the Salem Hospital.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Polk County Fire Department.

