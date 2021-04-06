Turner man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Sweet Home killing

“It’s just really sad for everybody involved,” Cerda said Tuesday after the sentencing. “One family’s person is gone. They’ll never see them again, and so really sentencing ... somebody (to prison) doesn’t really bring (the victim) back. And for the other party, their son’s going to prison for, potentially, life.”

Butterfield was found not guilty of two other charges, attempted murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle. McHill said the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Butterfield intended to kill Smith when he shot him. McHill also said the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Butterfield knew he was not authorized to drive the vehicle he used to leave the scene, as he had previously been allowed to drive the vehicle.

The charges stemmed from a May 24, 2019, incident in Sweet Home.

A witness told police that Butterfield and Burdick entered Smith’s travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane to discuss a dispute. Smith came out of his bedroom while the two were arguing, the witness told officers, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court.