Turner man found guilty in 2019 Sweet Home murder

The charges stemmed from a May 24, 2019, incident in Sweet Home following an argument and fight over inappropriate text messages that Butterfield sent to the victim’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

A witness told police that Butterfield and Burdick entered Smith’s travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane to discuss the issue. Smith came out of his bedroom while the two were arguing, the witness told officers, according to court paperwork.

As the argument became heated, the witness became scared and backed away from the confrontation, the affidavit states. She heard the first gunshot, turned to see Butterfield holding what appeared to be a gun and hid in a bedroom, then heard two more shots, according to the affidavit.

Burdick was shot in the back of the head at close range. An autopsy revealed that the barrel of the gun was within inches of Burdick, according to the affidavit.

Smith, while recovering at an area hospital, reportedly told investigators he was shot in the back by Butterfield after Burdick was killed. Smith was found by authorities outside his trailer with a wound to his torso.

The witness told police that the suspect left in a red vehicle.