SALEM — Are you a landowner in the southern Willamette Valley (Benton, Lane, Linn, Marion and Polk counties) experiencing damage from turkeys?
If you're outside city limits and would consider allowing hunting on your property, ODFW wants to talk with you. The department is working on a pilot project to connect landowners with turkey hunters.
“While the Willamette Valley has turkeys, it can be difficult to find a place to hunt in the valley if you don’t already know a landowner,” said ODFW hunter recruitment specialist Brandon Dyches. “Likewise, landowners often do not want the hassle of coordinating hunter access to their property.”
ODFW’s intent with the program is to be a bridge between hunter and landowner that creates a win-win solution for both,” says Dyches.
ODFW will work with interested landowners to match hunters based on what access style makes sense for landowners including issues like property size, nature of turkey problem, safety zones, landowner’s schedule, etc.
Landowners need to be outside city limits (where it’s legal to shoot a shotgun or bow) to participate.
For more information, contact Dyches at 503-947-6004 or Brandon.C.Dyches@state.or.us.
Spring turkey season is open statewide April 15-May 31.