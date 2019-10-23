The Sweet Home Volunteer Firefighters Association and the high school's Forestry Club are sponsoring a turkey bingo event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the cafeteria at the high school, 1641 Long St.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event includes door prizes and raffle drawings. Concessions will also be available. Minors must be accompanied by adults.
The cost for bingo is $20 for four cards.
For more information, call 541-401-3339, 541-786-4888 or 541-401-7077.