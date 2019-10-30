Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court that he doesn't oppose the Oregon Department of Forestry creating habitat that attracts endangered wildlife species such as the spotted owl.
But, he said, it shouldn't be done beyond the scope of federal laws on the forest trust lands that lie within 15 Oregon counties.
Tucker was testifying in a $1.4 billion class action breach of contract lawsuit, which charges that the counties and 151 taxing districts in those districts have not received as much revenue as they are entitled to from timber harvests on more than 600,000 acres of state forests managed by the Department of Forestry.
Tucker said the lands were deeded over to the state primarily in the 1930s and 1940s with the understanding they would be managed for the greatest permanent value, which he said meant the most revenue return through sustainable forestry for years to come. The state would keep about one-third of the revenue for its management role and the counties would receive about two-thirds.
“Trees give and give again,” Tucker said of sustainable forestry and the fact that trees can be grown and harvested on a 40-year cycle.
He added that such harvests are vital to rural counties like Linn, because the timber sales create logging, trucking and mill jobs. The finished lumber is sold in local stores. Those jobs are local and employees pay property taxes, which are important, since the counties don't receive taxes off the state-owned forest lands, he said.
Tucker said logs from state forests cannot be exported, so they usually go to local mills, which need a steady supply of materials. He said the Board of Commissioners has provided some of those mills with tax relief opportunities to help sustain local jobs.
John McGrory, an attorney for Linn County and the other plaintiffs suing the state, asked Tucker: If revenue from timber sales on state forest lands has gone up in recent years, why are class members suing the state?
Tucker said that since 1998, when the Board of Forestry reassessed the meaning of the term greatest permanent value to reduce timber production as the top goal of the state forests, management plans have put greater emphasis on wildlife and fish habitats, recreation and water quality.
The result, he said: “Trees are getting too old. They are getting well past the age of harvest because the state has reduced the volume potential of what is logged versus what is actually available to log.”
Tucker said he believes Linn County’s annual timber revenues from its Crabtree and Santiam state forests should be double what they currently produce. In recent years, Linn County has received from $1 million to as much as $5 million as its share of trust land timber sales.
The county keeps about half of that amount, with the remainder going to local taxing districts including the Santiam Canyon, Sweet Home and Lebanon school districts, the Linn-Benton-Lincoln Education Service District, Chemeketa Community College, county cooperative libraries, the 4-H Extension District and the Lebanon Aquatic District.
McGrory asked Tucker to talk about the county’s development of parks and recreational opportunities on county lands, as well as its partnerships with the state parks department, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
Tucker said he supports the state creating recreational opportunities for the public, but on forest trust lands, those activities should not impede timber production and sales.
Tucker said he sits on the board of Council of Forest Trust Land Counties, where he represents Linn, Lincoln, Marion, Polk and Benton counties. He has gained his knowledge about forestry through that position, as a county commissioner for 11 years, tree farm owner and operator and through his association with private, state and federal foresters.
Tucker said he has made his opinion that the state forests should be managed for maximum revenues for the counties — within the confines of environmental laws — known to state officials for some time.
For example, he said, if a known spotted owl nest is in an area within the state forest lands, that should be respected. But, he added, the state should not intentionally create habitat that will attract new owl pairs and therefore, put state forest lands out of timber production. Tucker said if the state wants to create such habitat, it should acquire other properties and dedicate them to that goal.
“We need to get economics, jobs, families recognized in the forest management plans,” Tucker said.
State’s attorney Christina Beatty-Walters showed Tucker a resolution signed by Linn County commissioners in 2000 that called the state’s proposed timber management plan a “win-win approach for the greatest permanent value rule.”
She also showed Tucker comments from commissioners in Washington County in 2013 that praised a “balanced management strategy” and a 2012 document from Clatsop County that supported “conservation areas.” Clatsop County is not participating in the lawsuit.
Tucker said the fact that Washington County decided to stay a class member “says more about how they feel today.”
Beatty-Walters asked Tucker if he believed he state forests should be managed like an industrial tree farm. He said no, but added that if the state does not maximize sustainable revenues to the counties, “the state should pay for it.”
Beatty-Walters also asked Tucker why the lawsuit includes more than $400,000 based on future damages.
Tucker said that even if the Board of Forestry implemented timber management changes immediately, it would take years to realize an effect for the counties.
Beatty-Walters asked if clear-cuts should be the primary harvest method in the state forests. No, said Tucker, adding that many prescriptive management tools — such as thinning and selective harvesting — can be used to create healthy, sustainable forests.
Also Wednesday, Chet Orloff, former executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, talked about the important role wood products from Oregon played in World War II.
Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller was called on to read from a 1983 transcript of a deposition of former state forester Ed Schroeder. In the deposition, Schroeder said that during his many years with the Department of Forestry, he felt the counties and the state had “a partnership” in terms of how the state forests were managed.
He said the state would realize the development of productive forest lands created from properties such as the Tillamook burn, which he called a “biological desert” and the counties would receive sustainable revenues from lands that had primarily been dumped back into their ownership in lieu of taxes in the 1930s and 1940s.
Former Oregon State Forester Harold “Mike” Miller testified that during his 28 years with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the primary goal for state forest lands was timber production and revenue generation “within the constraints of clean water and fish and wildlife protection."
Miller was state forester from 1980 to 1986 and said that during his tenure, forests were considered “a crop.”
Miller will continue his testimony at 9 a.m. Thursday.