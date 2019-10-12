A free workshop on trusts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Brownsville Community Library Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave.
Attorney and Linn County Justice Court Judge Jessica Meyer will be the guest speaker. Meyer is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Willamette University School of Law in 2005. She has worked at the Morley Thomas law firm in Lebanon since 2006 and has been a partner since 2011. Her main practice centers on estate planning, probate, trust administration and guardianships/conservatorships.
No registration is required.
For more information, contact Brownsville Community Librarian Sherri Lemhouse at 541-466-5454 or email her at library@ci.brownsville.or.us.