{{featured_button_text}}

A free workshop on trusts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Brownsville Community Library Kirk Room, 146 Spaulding Ave.

Attorney and Linn County Justice Court Judge Jessica Meyer will be the guest speaker. Meyer is a graduate of Brigham Young University and earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Willamette University School of Law in 2005. She has worked at the Morley Thomas law firm in Lebanon since 2006 and has been a partner since 2011. Her main practice centers on estate planning, probate, trust administration and guardianships/conservatorships.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

No registration is required.

For more information, contact Brownsville Community Librarian Sherri Lemhouse at 541-466-5454 or email her at library@ci.brownsville.or.us.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0