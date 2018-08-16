MILLERSBURG — Lured by the sign near Interstate 5 featuring a giant heart, Bill Clark pulled his 18-wheeler into the new Love’s Travel Stop in Millersburg Thursday morning to feed his big rig with diesel and himself with a hot cup of coffee and a couple of Arby’s sandwiches.
In the works for about a year, the new Love’s opened quietly at 7 a.m. — and will now be open 24/7 — and customers started drifting in shortly thereafter, according to manager Matt Vitellaro.
The business at 6457 Old Salem Road (Interstate 5, exit 238), features 72 truck parking spaces.
Clark, who hails from Arizona and was headed to Seattle, said he usually stops at Flying J truck stops, but was enticed by “the big sign on the interstate.”
“It’s pretty nice, clean, really impressive,” the 35-year veteran driver said.
Love’s was founded in 1964 in Oklahoma by Tom and Judy Love and was originally called Musket. Based in Oklahoma City, Love’s remains a family-owned business with 22,000 employees at 460 shops in 41 states. It is ranked by Forbes as the 18th largest private company in America.
Love’s heart-shaped logo includes multicolored layers, representing family members, according to District Manager Andy House.
“We welcome Love's to Millersburg as they become our anchor business on the north end of our growing city,” said Millersburg Mayor Jim Lepin. “We look forward to building a great relationship with Love's as we continue to see increasing residential, commercial and industrial growth. They provide a much-needed service to our residents, businesses and those traveling the Interstate 5 corridor.”
Vitellaro, an Arizona State University graduate, has been with Love’s about a year.
“This is a soft opening,” he said. “We will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Aug. 28.”
During that event, Love’s will present the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with a check for $2,000.
A local crew from Harold Miller Nursery and Landscaping was busy installing sod on the south side of the building and both Fed Ex and UPS were making deliveries.
“We will open our tire shop in two weeks,” Vitellaro said. “Our tires will be here soon. We’re still looking for mechanics, so if anyone is interested, they can call me at 541-928-1900 or visit our website at www.loves.com/careers.”
Love’s added truck centers starting in 2008.
Vitellaro said the new shop will employ about 74 people and features a wide selection of items needed by truck drivers who live on the road and traveling general public.
Guests can select from fresh fruit including bananas and apples or grilled items such as hot dogs to complete meals at the in-house Arby’s. A large section of the 8,000-square-foot main building is filled with light mechanical items including tools, fuses and gas cans.
Guests can also purchase items such as stuffed animals, jewelry, CB radio equipment and pocket knives. There's also a large selection of backpacks and caps.
“We also have a nice selection of electronics such as headphones, cellphone chargers and Bluetooth adapters,” Vitellaro said.
Love’s also offers truck drivers showers at $12 and laundry services.
“Those are often paid for through our rewards program. Drivers earn points for every gallon of fuel purchased and they can use those points to make purchases in the store,” Vitellaro said.
House said he manages 10 stores from Centralia, California, to Millersburg.
“All but two of our managers were trained in Roseburg,” House said. “We’re excited to be here. It’s a very good location with easy access on and off the interstate for truckers.”
In addition to the other amenities, truckers can also use the CAT-certified scales to make sure their loads are legal.
“We’re happy to be in the growing community of Millersburg,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s.
