{{featured_button_text}}
102915-adh-nws-Monteith04-my (copy)

The "Trolley of Terror" rides through Albany in this 2015 file photo.

 Mark Ylen, Democrat-Herald

The Monteith Historical Society is again hosting a fun and spooky experience this October: a ride on the Trolley of Terror and a candlelit tour of the Monteith House Museum.

Tours run at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Hear creepy stories from Albany’s past as you ride through the town’s historic districts. You’ll also get a candlelit tour of the Monteith House and hear ghost stories that have chilled its inhabitants to the bone.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost of the Trolley of Terror is $12 per adult and $6 per child. Seating is limited.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Purchase tickets by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, at 541-928-0911.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0