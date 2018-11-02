SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Alumni Foundation is accepting donations for the 15th annual Trees for Scholarships event, to be held Dec. 8 at Sweet Home High School.
This year’s theme is “An Oregon Trail Christmas.”
There will be 15 to 20 decorated trees for the live auction and numerous silent auction items, including holiday wreaths, arrangements, metal sculptures, theme baskets and more.
Proceeds are used to help fund scholarships for Sweet Home High School graduates. More than $500,000 in scholarships have been given out so far.
Donations are being accepted, anything from gift baskets to cash.
Donations may be mailed to: Trees for Scholarships, Box 83, Sweet Home, OR 97386.
For more information, call 541-401-3148 or 541-401-1099.