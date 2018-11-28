The annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Albany City Hall Council Chambers, 333 SW Broadalbin St.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Linn County Victim Impact Panel. Guest speakers will be, Mayor Sharon Konopa and Linn County Judge Elect Michael Wynhausen.
Christmas ornaments inscribed with the names of victims will be hung on the Tree of Remembrance. The ceremony is to take time over the holiday season to remember those who have been killed or injured by impaired drivers.
After the ceremony, the tree will be placed in the Albany City Hall lobby for display and to remind people not to drink and drive over the holidays. If someone has a name they would like to add to the list and an ornament hung on the tree, contact Sergeant Robert Hayes at the Albany Police Department 541-917-7680 or robert.hayes@cityofalbany.net.
According to the 2017 Fatality Analysis Reporting System data, there were 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways, a decrease of 1.8% from 2016 following two consecutive increases in 2015 and 2016.
Alcohol-Impairing driving fatalities declined 1.1% accounting for 10,874 of the lives lost in traffic crashes. In Oregon there was a total of 447 fatalities in 2017. Of those crashes 36% or 160 involved alcohol.