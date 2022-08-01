 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion County man dead after fatal motorcycle crash near Pedee

A Marion County motorcyclist has died following a solo crash that closed Highway 223 for 3 1/2 hours on Sunday, July 31. 

According to Oregon State Police, Benjamin Gifford, 72, of Stayton was traveling northbound near Pedee in Polk County. Upon negotiating a curve, Gifford’s Honda Goldwing motorcycle left the roadway, and he was ejected from the vehicle. 

It is unclear why he veered off the road, officials said in a news release. 

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at noon and pronounced Gifford dead at the scene. 

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct the county in which the deceased lived.  

