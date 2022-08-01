 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linn County man dead after fatal motorcycle crash near Pedee

police lights stock

A Linn County motorcyclist has died following a solo crash that closed Highway 223 for 3 1/2 hours on Sunday, July 31. 

According to Oregon State Police, Benjamin Gifford, 72, of Stayton was traveling northbound near Pedee in Polk County. Upon negotiating a curve, Gifford’s Honda Goldwing motorcycle left the roadway, and he was ejected from the vehicle. 

It is unclear why he veered off the road, officials said in a news release. 

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at noon and pronounced Gifford dead at the scene. 

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire.  

