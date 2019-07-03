The traffic near the annual River Rhythms outdoor concert series is usually crowded, but this year it’s going to look a little different.
City Councilor Rich Kellum regularly directs traffic between Washington Street and First Avenue for the event. He introduced the possibility of changing the way people access the drop-off area after seeing more than one person come close to being hit by vehicles attempting to back up and turn around at the entrance to Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW.
His proposal, which will go into effect with the first concert Thursday night, will restrict vehicles from turning right onto Water from First. Washington will be closed to northbound traffic between First and Water beginning at 4 p.m.
“With this change we get four more handicap parking spots, safer drop off and smoother traffic flow,” Kellum said.
Disabled parking for the event is designated in the square formed between Water Avenue, Washington Street, First Avenue and Ferry Street. In the past, Kellum said, he often saw drivers attempting to drop off disabled passengers at the entrance and then turn around as other concertgoers attempted to enter, creating a dangerous situation.
To access the disabled parking area, drivers will have to come down First, turn right on Ferry and follow the signage set out by the city.
The first concert of the series is 7 p.m. Thursday and will feature the Baha Men, with fireworks following the performance. It's Albany's first 4th of July fireworks display since 2012, prompting city staff to note that a larger-than-average attendance is expected.