Tough call for mid-valley churches

“Our leadership team will meet this week and determine if there will be future cancellations,” Schrock said. “We want to do what is right.”

There are usually three services at Jefferson Baptist Church — one on Saturday evening and two on Sunday — but all three have been cancelled said church administrator Jean Krause.

“We usually have more than 200 people at our Sunday services,” Krause said.

Krause said this isn’t the first time services have been cancelled, but the event is “rare.”

Krause said the coronavirus issues will be revisited weekly by church leaders and the decision about whether services will be held will be communicated via social media, flyers, emails and texts to church members.

Services at the First Congregation United Church of Christ in Corvallis have also been cancelled.

“We are trying to make decisions about services two weeks at a time,” Pastor Jennifer Butler said. “We are paying close attention to the data about flattening the curve and want to do our part to help with that.”

Flattening the curve means taking precautions now that will reduce coronavirus infections early and therefore decrease the possibility of new cases growing exponentially.