Two mid-valley based companies — Coastal Farm & Ranch and Tradewinds Transportation — have teamed up to send tons of love to families devastated last month by the deadly Camp Fire at Paradise, California.
The companies joined hands to ship 90 tons — that’s five semitruck loads — of livestock and pet feed, as well as more than 300 jackets to California.
The idea started off relatively small. Last month, family-owned Tradewinds Transportation sent a pickup filled with goods to Paradise, 437 miles away. Family member Tyler Headrick said his wife, Chelsea, got the ball rolling and items were donated by family and friends.
Tradewinds Transportation provides trucking services for Coastal Farm & Ranch. When the Headrick family, which owns Tradewinds Transportation, asked Coastal Farm & Ranch owner Buzz Wheeler and Dave Hubert in logistics, if they wanted to participate, the answer was a resounding yes.
“Buzz and Dave, and the entire Coastal team are amazing,” Headrick said. “They do so much for their communities. The word 'no' is not in their vocabularies.”
The hope was to fill one trailer. But on Tuesday morning, 90 tons of feed donated by Nutrena and Coastal Farm & Ranch was sitting on pallets in Coastal’s Albany warehouse, waiting to be loaded by Matt Jacobs onto not one, but five trailers.
“There’s feed for everything including chickens, horses, goats, pigs and dogs,” said Coastal’s Hubert. “Nutrena did something like this last summer when there was a big fire at The Dalles.”
Nate Slaven, Coastal’s large animal health products buyer, said most of the feed was Coastal’s brand, Country Companion.
“This is really great,” Slaven said. “As a small farmer, I can’t imagine losing everything to a fire like this. Even though people are starting to be allowed to return to what’s left of their homes, this is going to take months to sort through.”
Meg Walker of Coastal said that in addition to the tons of feed and jackets, the company is asking customers if they wish to “round up” their sales to the next dollar, or to donate in jars at each checkout counter through Saturday.
No purchase is necessary.
"Coastal will match up to $1,000 for each of our 17 stores in Oregon and Washington,” Walker said.
Those funds will be donated to the local Red Cross program in Butte County, California, and to the North Valley Animal Disaster program.
“This is a new partner for us,” Walker said of the North Valley Animal Disaster Program. “They have set up shelters and made sure as many animals as possible have had feed and water. Their goal is to unite every pet with their families. Of course this is very near and dear to all of us at Coastal Farm & Ranch.”
Stories have filtered out of Paradise that when residents have returned to what’s left of their homes, their dogs or cats have been waiting for them.
Don Thompson, Tradewinds Transportation’s safety director, said the company is donating the trucks and trailers and drivers are volunteering their time to make the nearly 1,000-mile round trip.
“They are climbing over each other to do this,” Thompson said.
Tuesday morning’s drivers were Josh Kepler and Curtis Carlson.
Thompson said the donations will be delivered to a site in Oroville, the county seat for Butte County, and distributed from there.
Tradewinds Transportation is based in Millersburg and has about 100 employees, Thompson said. The company was founded in the 1980s by Robert Headrick, who was joined by his son, Don, and now by third-generation family members Tyler Headrick and Heather Hayes.
Fidelis iM, an investment company based in Medford, is donating the cost of fuel for the project.
The Camp Fire at Paradise started on Nov. 8 and at one point was covering one acre per second fanned by high winds.
The 153,000-acre fire claimed 85 lives and hundreds of residents remain missing.
Mid-valley fire departments and districts sent 75 firefighters to the fire. They were among 300 from Oregon. They joined other firefighting strike teams from numerous states in searching for bodies and battling flames.
The fire was contained on Nov. 25. The cause of the fire has not been pinpointed.