'Tip a Cop' Special Olympics fundraiser set March 16

Law enforcement officers will serve as celebrity hosts from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, during the annual “Tip a Cop” fundraiser for Special Olympics at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 1525 Geary SE, Albany.

All tips will be donated to the Linn County chapter of Special Olympics.

In February, the annual Polar Plunge in Benton County raised nearly $60,000 for Special Olympics. It was a cooperative effort of Special Olympics and area law enforcement agencies.

Linn County Special Olympics volunteers are also picking up bottles and cans year-round. For more information, contact the following numbers: Cynthia Danford, 541-936-1537 (Albany); Veronica Copple, 541-570-7600 (Lebanon); and Ian Copple, 541-409-6265 (Sweet Home).

