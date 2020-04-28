Time for businesses to open, commissioners told

“Numbers don’t lie,” Carothers said. “The numbers we are seeing from the state don’t add up. Business owners aren’t stupid or dumb. We are educated. Let us take care of our employees and our customers.”

Carothers said he has 32 employees and “they are like my family. I know all of their kids.”

Carothers did a quick survey of other business owners in Harrisburg, Shedd, Albany and Sweet Home as to how the COVID-19 rules are affecting their businesses. He gave that information to the commissioners and board chair Nyquist said that information will be use when the county prepares a re-opening plan and sends it to Gov. Brown this week.

Among the survey findings:

— One area restaurant owner said his business has been cut in half and unless he can get back to normal, “I will not make it through next winter.” His staff has dropped from 33 to 8.

— A barber shop owner’s business has been completely shut down since March. He has applied for an SBA loan and has not gotten a response. Among his plans to re-open will be extreme disinfectant of all equipment and having customers wait in their cars to come into his shop, one at a time.