Adult softball players can now consume alcohol at the Timber-Linn Memorial Park softball complex after the concessions vendor, On Deck Concessions, was issued an OLCC license and the city installed perimeter fencing at the park.
“Alcohol has never been allowed, but it has been consumed,” said Parks & Recreation sports coordinator Bruce Edwards.
According to Edwards, people would consume alcohol in the parking lot, in other areas of the park or in their cars. Without fencing, it was difficult to police people bringing alcohol into the complex.
“We couldn’t monitor it,” he said.
The fencing was installed last year, and the city moved to allow alcohol to be sold in the softball complex earlier this year. (Alcohol consumption is not allowed at Bryant Park, the city's other softball complex, thanks to a 1919 stipulation in a deed between the Bryant family and the city of Albany.)
“It goes hand-in-hand with adult softball and what that customer wants to be able to do,” Edwards said, citing other softball fields around the state that serve alcohol, including facilities in Salem.
Wednesday was the first night alcohol was on tap at Timber Linn. It was a good night, according to Neysi Von Ruden, owner of Stick a Pork in It, a Cuban-American food trailer serving the mid-valley.
“I think it (selling alcohol) is going to help sales at the concession,” she said.
Von Ruden doesn’t serve food from her truck at the softball games but does serve food from the concession stand.
“There was definitely an increase. A lot of people have been anticipating the sale of alcohol here,” she said.
According to Edwards, On Deck Concessions is responsible for serving individuals. The city has no liability if an individual consumes alcohol and is impaired beyond the legal limit. Those who drink within the complex are given a wristband once they’ve shown proof of age (21 or over).
Edwards said there was no official estimate on potential revenue from alcohol sales.
“I’ve heard that alcohol will add three to four times the revenue of food, though,” he said.
The city of Albany received 20% of the concession gross sales.