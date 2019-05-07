Phil Schapker believes in chess.
Chess can teach kids focus that can improve their academic performance, he said. It can also give kids who aren’t interested in sports an activity to get them excited about school, he added. And it has a universality to it that can allow diverse people a point of connection.
Chess, he said, "transcends language, gender, age, and physical ability.”
Schapker, a teaching assistant at Corvallis High School who is working on a special education teaching certificate, said it also gives students with intellectual and developmental disabilities a way to connect with other students.
“They can have a conversation with kids they might not otherwise have a conversation with.”
This belief in what chess can do has motivated Schapker to not just start a chess club at Corvallis High School, but to try to establish similar clubs across the region. Schapker has worked with staff at Linus Pauling Middle School and Garfield Elementary School to establish chess clubs at those feeder schools for Corvallis High School. He has taken time off work to help establish clubs at Philomath middle and high schools. He even maintains a spreadsheet through which he keeps track of which local schools have teachers sponsoring clubs and tries to encourage staff members to sponsor clubs at other schools. His chess club at Corvallis High School has provided other school clubs with boards and timing clocks to help them get started.
“(Chess) should be at every school just like every school has basketball,” said Schapker, who is a board member of the Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation.
To help build up the local chess community, Schapker’s Corvallis High chess club hosts a monthly all-ages chess riot tournament. These tournaments give kids and adults from across the community a way to make connections that Schapker said can help the clubs support each other.
Schapker said when he started at Corvallis High in 2014, Corvallis was a bit of a dead zone in the state for scholastic chess. Because chess was so important to him as a student, he made it his goal to bring a chess club to every school in the Corvallis School District.
Schapker said he played on the state and national championship-winning chess team at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Kansas and that the team was a important part of his high school experience.
“Chess was that extracurricular activity where I made my friends,” he said.
He said teaching new players the game in high school was how he first realized he wanted to become a teacher.
“That’s probably why I’m working in a high school now,” he said.
While in high school in 2005, Schapker attended a Chess for Peace event where he got a chance to play a few moves in chess matches against former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian chess Grandmaster Anatoly Karpov. The idea of the event, he said, was that chess is such a universal game that can bring people from across the world together.
“It was a really surreal moment,” he said.
The idea that chess can unite people is part of why he’s worked so hard to bring it to local schools.
“I want to help my community and I believe chess can strengthen communities. I believe in chess.”
Schapker said he’d like to build up the chess community even further by connecting with teachers in the Albany school district to help them establish chess clubs.
For information about Corvallis High School's chess events, or for help with starting a club, Schapker can be reached at phil.schapker@corvallis.k12.or.us.