The E: Linn County Cultural Coalition seeks opinions

The Linn County Cultural Coalition invites the public to take a brief online survey about local culture. You can find the survey at linnculture.org. The survey will be available for two weeks, from November 17 through November 30.

The Linn County Cultural Coalition is a nonprofit corporation that promotes development of the arts, heritage, and humanities in Linn County through periodic distributions of grant monies from the Oregon Cultural Trust (culturaltrust.org), supplemented by local donations.

The Linn County Cultural Coalition awards grants to fund a broad range of activities, including arts education, historical preservation, community theater, concerts, and library programs for toddlers and elders. From 2005 to early 2020, the Coalition distributed more than $178,000 among 87 Linn County organizations. Recently those total dollars more than doubled, when the Coalition distributed Linn County’s share of Oregon Emergency Relief funds to nonprofits hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coalition also maintains a directory of the county’s cultural organizations. You can find the directory at linnculture.org/cultural-resources.