Restoring the Shimanek covered bridge to its former glory

Efforts to restore the historic Shimanek bridge on Richardson Gap Road to its former glory are now underway.

Work on the covered bridge began on Monday, April 18 and closed surrounding roads, which are expected to reopen around October when the project wraps up. The area is home to a temporary work bridge along Thomas Creek for the time being, west of the existing bridge.

Humble beginnings

With a 130-feet, 6-inch wooden span and three precast concrete approaches span on the south end, the Shimanek is the longest covered bridge in Linn County at 225 feet in all.

Painted barn red with louvered windows, it's the fifth bridge to overlook Thomas Creek and stands out from its peers with its bright colors and relative youth compared to older bridges in Oregon.

Here's what we know from local historians and archives: The first bridge is believed to have been built as early as 1861, while the first documented covered bridge was built in 1891 for $1,150. Legend has it that the 1891 bridge had a two-hole toilet built into the foundation — a luxury not found at the current covered bridge.

In 1904, the county rebuilt the bridge, only to have it wash out in November 1921. Its replacement, the third covered bridge, stood until 1927, when high water damaged the piers, and the span was replaced.

Trees blew against the fourth covered bridge during the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 and following the resulting damage, Linn County restricted the bridge to a 2-ton load limit with single lane traffic.

That bridge was destroyed soon after and the site was without a bridge until the present-day Shimanek Bridge was completed in 1966.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The restoration work

As it nears its 56th birthday, the Shimanek is in need of repairs, including new siding and a wooden truss to replace what's been marred by rainwater and decay.

The Linn County Bridge Maintenance Department has maintained the Shimanek over the years since it was last rebuilt. Earlier this year, the county contracted restoration work to two private contractors.

A subcontractor, Eugene-based Oregon Woods Inc., will perform the rehabilitation work on the historic bridge span. That includes adding new steel-backed timber bridge rails and a cedar shingle roof.

Contractor Marcum and Sons LLC of Redmond will work on the bridge's concrete approach spans and foundations, which include installing new supports, paving the approach spans and riprap rock inside the new piers to protect it from flooding.

Local love

One of eight covered bridges remaining in Linn County, the Shimanek bridge was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Historical records show Oregon was home to some 600 covered bridges a century ago. Today, 50 of them remain. A half-dozen are still standing a 30-minute drive away from Albany.

The Shimanek's aging wooden beams and fading coat of paint tell a story, according to Jerry Russell of Salem.

Russell, a retired state auditor who inherited his passion for covered bridges from his parents, sees the structures as engineering marvels.

"It's just a marvel that they could build these bridges and that they are still standing today after all these years," Russell said. "I'd love to have seen how these these builders built them back in those days."

The former president of the now defunct Covered Bridge Society of Oregon, Russell has volunteered his time documenting covered bridges for the National Archives.

For history buffs like George Kramer, Oregon's covered bridges are about more than getting from Point A to Point B.

Kramer, a historic preservation consultant who's advised and sat on historical commissions around the state, sees the bridges as a priceless gateway to the past.

"Nobody travels to Oregon from around the world to take pictures of a concrete span, despite the fact that, as a bridge, it does an admirable job," Kramer said. "If you value history, character and aesthetics, there is a lot to recommend about covered bridges."

There are ways of rebuilding and repairing covered wooden spans that honor their history and keep the public safe, Kramer said.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has developed a number of repair methods for covered bridges. Those include "glulam timber" or glue-laminated timber which bonds layers of solid wood lumber using high-strength adhesive to increase their capacity and retain their original character.

In 1998, the aging timber floor beams supporting the Shimanek's deck were replaced with glulam timber, and it's kept the bridge up for decades. The bridge's steel supports are intended to make the bridge more crash resistant to boot.

With any luck, visitors to Linn County may see the Shimanek bridge standing for a few decades more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.