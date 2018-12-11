SWEET HOME — Dozens of heavenly voices helped Sweet Home usher in the holiday season over the weekend with three performances by the Singing Christmas Tree.
The 37th annual event was held at the high school auditorium and featured numerous traditional holiday tunes, including “Mary Did You Know?” and “Go Tell it to the Mountain,” plus a sing-along.
This year’s show was directed by Sweet Home High School graduate and tree alumnus John Kluttz, who also performed a guitar duet with Dana Foxx of “Silent Night” in celebration of the song's 200th anniversary. Linda Rowton narrated the history of the song, from its inception on a cold winter’s night near Salzburg, Austria.
Kluttz said he was honored to take over the directing duties from his former high school choir teacher Paul Rowton, who helped found the tree in 1982.
Molly Laycock directed the children’s choir that included Braxton Baker, Brooke Baker, Devon Cook, Sariah Hoffin, Sarah Morrelli, Aubri Parker, Xander Blom, Lily Heard, Hailey Newton, Kambria Park and Kenny Sanders.
The choir was accompanied by Jacob Thompson.
Music was provided by Bill Langdon on piano and Keith Scofield on cello. Mariah Winn performed on the violin, Wayne Knox on guitar and Ed Knox on percussion.
Ken Johnston was in charge of the team that constructed the tree skeleton, assisted by many volunteers who attached bows provided by Cascade Timber Consulting.
Major sponsors were A & W Restaurant, Economy Drugs and Linn Co Federal Credit Union.
Rehearsals started in September.
Board members are John Kluttz, director; Susan Olson, chair; Debbie Walvatne, vice chair; Kari Bennett, treasurer; Sherry Johnston, secretary; Molly Laycock, junior choir director. Members at-large are: Ralph Myers, Vicky Johnston, Brenda Suing, Ken Johnston and Cody Walvatne.
Solos and duets included: “The Night that Changed the World,” sung by Lily McLoed; “O Children Come,” Dana Foxx with duet by Jennifer Anderson and Colby Montague; and “Breath of Heaven” by Kari Bennett, Paula Underwood and Zoe Opperman.
The Sweet Home Singing Christmas Tree was founded in 1982 by Dave and Connie Nice and Paul Rowton.
The tree-shaped foundation was borrowed by Connie Nice from her high school in Phoenix, Oregon, which is where she conceived the idea for a Sweet Home event.
Over its long tenure, the tree has had three coordinators: Connie Nice, Kathy Roll and Sue Olson.
2018 Singing Christmas Tree performers and the number of years with the group:
Altos: Nancy Anderegg, 2; Autumn Bliege, 1; Grace Bliege, 1; Beth Kluttz, 1; Amberlynn McLeod, 1; Eli Olson, Sue Olson, 32; Zoe Opperman, 1; Patti Quinonez, 1; Gina Riley, 1; Jill Schmidt, 4; Brenda Suing, 15; Abby Underwood, 1; Kaye Whitehead, 4; Debbie Walvatne, 22.
Sopranos: Jennifer Anderson, 3; Kari Bennett, 19; Akira Blom, 1; Lisa Blom, 1; Libby Kluttz, 1; Molly Laycock, 21; Lilly McLoed, 1; Mary Miller, 1; Heather Lowe, 2; Jennifer Lowe, 12; Ashley Morrelli, 7; Lauren Morrelli, 15; Clarene Myers, 32; Rhianon Stiles, 1; Paula Underwood, 4; Edie Wilcox, 1; Karen Young, 6; Mary Young, 1.
Tenors: Cheryl Adams, 2; Cheryl Funk, 11; Beth Jackson, 25; Devyn Linder-Adams, 2; Colby Montigue, 1; Linda Rowton, 34.
Bass: Jessiah Bliege, 1; Dana Foxx, 1; Danny Kluttz, 1; Greg Owen, 6; Ralph Myers, 15; Paul Rowton, 33.
Junior Choir: Directed by Molly Laycock, accompanied by Jacob Thompson: Braxton Baker, Brooke Baker, Devon Cook, Sariah Hoffin, Sarah Morrelli, Aubri Parker, Xander Blom, Lily Heard, Hailey Newton, Kambria Park and Kenny Sander.
Production and accompanists: Bill Langdon, piano; Keith Scofield, cello; Ed Knox, percussion; Mariah Winn, violin; Michael Langdon, page turner; Steve Magnolia, sound technician; Karen Young, rehearsal accompanist; Don Gonzalez, costumed character.