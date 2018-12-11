SWEET HOME — Fourteen colorful Christmas trees — with names like “Rustic Pioneer”, “All Roads Lead Home” and “Old Fashioned Pioneer Tree” — sold for up to $2,300 Saturday evening during the 15th annual Trees for Scholars auction at Sweet Home High School.
The annual auction is sponsored by the Sweet Home Alumni Foundation. In keeping with the Capitol Christmas Tree coming from the Sweet Home Ranger District, the auction’s theme was “An Oregon Trail Christmas.”
Emcee Greg Ego, a 1973 Sweet Home High School graduate, said the foundation provided more than $41,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors this year.
“The Sweet Home Alumni Foundation was founded in 1992,” Ego said. “Our goal is to provide a scholarship to every qualifying graduate.”
More than 150 people filled the high school cafeteria, where Michael Hall and his staff from The Point restaurant served a prime rib dinner with all of the trimmings. Desserts were donated by The Point, Shari’s Laurel Curtis, Amy Vasfaret, Shelly Tack Larson, Cake Mom and Gina’s Cakes.
Auctioneer Jeremy Powell worked the live auction assisted by ringman Ego, after a silent auction.
Foundation President Mary Sue Reynolds said the event was “great.”
“The food was excellent and everything went smoothly, even though we only had one day to decorate the cafeteria,” Reynolds said. “We usually have two days, but everyone pulled together and it turned out very well.”
Reynolds said the event grossed about $35,000, adding that after expenses, about $30,000 will go into the scholarship fund.
“We have about $1.2 million in the fund and we use a percentage of what we earn off that money to provide the scholarships,” Reynolds said. “People are hearing about us and they must think we’re doing a good job. We are seeing more endowments.”
Reynolds added that putting the event together is enjoyable.
“It’s such a good event. I’m super happy with the group of people we work with to put it together,” Reynolds said. “We all get along so well and work together well. It’s not like work, it’s fun.”
The Old Fashioned Pioneer Tree brought the most money, $2,300. The tree was sponsored by Ticor Title Co. and was designed and decorated by Carrie Royer, Wendy Holbrook and Ashley Christensen.
According to the auction program the tree was “chock full of items you might find along the Oregon Trail. Wooden thread spools, round buttons, milk jugs, handmade wood round ornaments, farm house cutting boards, pine cones and more.”
Winning bidder was Erika Sieg.
The package included a lantern, custom tree skirt, a handmade quilt and some moonshine for those long cold nights on the trail.
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” brought $2,000. It was sponsored by T2 Incorporated and was decorated by Trish VanEck and Alissa Melkvik.
The tree was decorated “with warm burgundy and black along with black glittery stag heads, pine cones, twigs, galvanized stag and snowflake ornaments make this tree woodsy, yet elegant.”
T2 owners Jeremy and Trish Totman bought their own tree after spirited counter-bidding by the Sherri Gregory Home Team — which is owned by his sister.
Other trees included:
“Rustic Pioneer: sponsored by the Miller Family, designed and decorated by Angela Miller and Rachael Voyez.
“A Winter’s Glow”: Sponsored by Economy Drugs, designed and decorated by Brandy Darwood, Taylor Darwood and Brenda Smothers.
“All Roads Lead Home”: Sponsored by Sherri Gregory Home Team, designed and decorated by Chelsea Corliss and Mindy Lee.
“Snow Winter”: Sponsored by Sweet Home Sanitation/Waste Connections, designed and decorated by Coreen Melcher.
“Christmas Cabin”: Sponsored, designed and decorated by the Melcher Girls: Jamie, Shari and Shauna.
“Christmas is a Magical Time of the Year: Sponsored by Ridge Tree Logging. Designed and decorated by Cindy Watkins and Kara Enright.
“Enchanted Way”: Sponsored by Steelhead Strength & Fitness. Designed and decorated by Vickie Vauer and Janie Tuller.
“Oh, Silver Bells”: Sponsored by the Wolthuis Family Dentistry and Friends of the Sweet Home Alumni Foundation. Designed and decorated by Sharon Wall.
“Sugar Coated Christmas”: Sponsored by Rice Logging Inc. Designed and decorated by Heather Swanson and Heide Nichol.
“Mystic Encounter”: Designed and decorated by Janie Tuller.
“A Cozy Cabin Christmas”: Sponsored by Morley Thomas Law Firm, decorated by Tracy Roberts and Lisa Weld.
“Fund, Winter Forest”: Sponsored by Fun Forest Inc. Designed and decorated by Wendi Melcher and Shan Melcher.
Per tradition, former Sweet Home High School athletic director Larry Johnson raised several hundred dollars auctioning off a “white elephant” prize — a multipurpose, somewhat antique chair. It was won by Jim Hagle, who said he was going to give it to his mother-in-law for Christmas.
Student helpers included: Colton Smith, Nathan Virtue, Hayden Nichol, Jake Swanson, Noni and Abby Jernejcic, Serenity Dehart, Thalia Corona, Kaitlyn and Kailya Victor, Madi Seavey and Kendall Blasinghame.
Table center pieces were made by Aaron Hegge and SHHS woodshop students.
SHAF board members are Mary Sue Reynolds, Lauri Carlson, Steve Hanscam, Sharon Conner, Greg Ego, Heather Swanson, Abby Hagle, Sharon Wall, Milli Stevens, Janice Horner, Shauna McIntyre, Peggy Emmert, Richard Black, Ivan Wolthuis and Brenda Winslow.