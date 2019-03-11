The 20th annual Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will be held from March 22-24 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
The Expo will feature dancing horses, costumed choreography on horseback, Endo the Blind Horse performances; fast-paced precision drills on horseback, world-renowned clinicians, the Colt Starting Challenge USA; the BreyerWest Model Horse Show; pony rides for kids; a huge trade show, and demos by more than two dozen different horse breeds from all over the world.
A new event will be the Colt Starting Challenge. Six experienced horse trainers from Oregon, Washington and Idaho, will draw a young horse to work with and will apply their training skills to the unbroken colts in just three days.
BreyerWest features both an open and novice/youth model horse show with national competition. Horse show entrants are coming from as far away as Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Alberta, Canada.
A diverse array of horses will show off their strengths with engaging performances, designed to educate and entertain horse lovers.
The Black Pearl Friesian Dance Troupe will perform daily, as their flashy prancing horses perform lively choreography to music. Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate extraordinary communication, training and trust with his owner/rider and trainer, in an amazing performance.
Marcia Moore-Harrison will perform a special Cowboy Dressage performance to music daily, before her clinics. Fancy and fast, the Rhinestone Cowgirls Precision Drill Team will perform high-action precision drills to music.
Highlighting fast-paced hair-trigger action, the Oregon Mounted Shooting Association will present Cowboy Mounted Shooting.
The Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews will represent breeds from all over the world.
The Expo will also feature a large trade show in two buildings.