JEFFERSON — More than 250 cars and trucks are expected to take part in the sixth annual Festival of Flowers car show and shine May 4 in downtown Jefferson.
The event is sponsored by the Northwest Vintage Custom Car Club. Vehicle registration is $15, but the show is free to the public.
Breakfast will be served at the Fire Hall, 189 Main St., from 7 a.m. to noon. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
Bill Stamm of the Native American Veterans Memorial will preside over the day’s opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
Proceeds benefit a variety of local charitable programs. Last year’s event provided the following financial support: Native American Veterans Memorial, $500; Community Center, $500; library, $700; Teen Connection, $800; food pantry, $1,000; bus barn, $500; Jefferson Middle School sports, $300; parks and recreation, $1,000; fire department, $700; Christmas families, $1,000.
Judging will be from noon until 1 p.m. and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
The Festival of Flowers princesses will be assisting at the event.