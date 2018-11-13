The 18th annual Willamette Valley Ag Expo gets underway today and will run through Thursday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road.
The annual event includes something for everyone, from new equipment for everything from grass seed to hazel nuts, to hands-on training, pesticide and herbicide classes and more. There will be more than 180 vendors at this year’s event.
Admission is $4 and parking is free. Admission includes a $2 coupon for lunch discount.
Hours are: Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday, d10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The expo is sponsored by the Willamette Valley Ag Association and managed by Ingalls & Associates. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships for students in ag-related fields of study and to purchase equipment or other services needed at the Fair & Expo Center.
In addition to new farm equipment of all sizes and shapes, this year’s show includes the always popular antique and vintage farm equipment display.
Wednesday will be Youth Day and all FFA members across Oregon are invited to attend free of charge.
In addition to pesticide and herbicide application classes, the Expo will also feature CPR and First Aid training and forklift certification programs.
To learn more and view a complete schedule of classes, visit www.wvaexpo.com.