Teacher, mentor Pape turns over Good Sam leadership

Growing up on a farm in northwest Iowa, Becky Pape knew she wanted to be a nurse by the time she was in the third grade.

But she never envisioned that her career would include advancing to supervise 2,000 employees as CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, or taking an active role in developing a health care campus in partnership with Western University of Health Sciences and Linn-Benton Community College.

By training, Pape fulfilled her goal of being a nurse, but in reality, she has spent more than 40 years as a teacher — directly as a classroom teacher and indirectly as a mentor and leader.

Pape left Samaritan at the end of last week to spend more time with her family and her Goldendoodle puppy. She leaves her mark on all three mid-valley hospitals within the Samaritan Health Services family.

“I have gained so much from the people with whom I have worked,” Pape said. “It has been so gratifying to watch them succeed and grow in their careers. It is satisfying to know that I helped them in some way. They are just the best.”

Although her career advancement has taken her out of emergency services — she still makes time to visit the front line staff — Pape said spending a lifetime in health care has been rewarding.