Tax filings are due Wednesday

• Use an authorized e-File provider accepted by our electronic filing program. Authorized IRS e-file providers are qualified to prepare, transmit and electronically file returns.

• Members of the military and qualified veterans can use MilTax, a free online tax service provided by the Department of Defense and Military OneSource.

The fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and use direct deposit. Taxpayers who file electronically and request direct deposit for their refund need to know that:

• Nine out of 10 tax refunds are issued in 21 days or less.

• The best way to check on a refund is the “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

• The “Where’s My Refund?” tool available on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go mobile app.

• “Where’s My Refund?” is updated once a day, usually overnight.

• Refunds can be divided into up to three accounts.

The IRS is experiencing delays in processing paper tax returns due to limited staffing. This is another reason that taxpayers should choose to electronically file their taxes.