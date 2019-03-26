TANGENT — Brice Walters was named EMS award and Jake Royer was named Firefighter of the Year during the recent Tangent Fire District annual awards dinner at the Central Electrical School.
The awards are voted on by their coworkers.
Dinner was catered by Forks & Corks, with music provided by the Steve Matthes Jazz Combo.
Lebanon Fire Marshal Jason Bolen gave a presentation about the deployment of mid-valley firefighters to the Camp Fire in California in November.
Chosen by district staff, the recipients of the Chief’s Company were Michael Samard, Beckie Vonasek, Dan Taylor, and Nicholas Pomme. The Training Award went to Lt. Jacob Mowery, while Dave Jakeman received the Prevention/Public EducationAward.