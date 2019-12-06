Swindells Memorial Fund donates to STARS

The Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the William Swindells, Sr. Memorial Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.

The funds will apply toward the Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services fundraising campaign, which has raised more than $4 million for a residential substance use disorder treatment center in Lebanon.

“We have a long relationship with the Oregon Community Foundation and we are grateful for this generous gift,” said Marty Cahill, CEO of Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. “These funds, along with every other gift toward this project, will help our patients reclaim their lives from substance use disorder.”

The Oregon Community Foundation’s previous contributions to the hospital foundation include a $35,000 gift toward the foundation’s capital campaign to build the Boulder Falls Center and one-acre garden associated with the center, across from Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Construction is underway on the residential facility near the hospital. When complete in spring 2020, it will include space for residential and outpatient treatment for individuals with substance use disorder.

For more information about the hospital foundation or to contribute, call 541-451-7063 or visit samhealth.org/LCHF. For more information about the Oregon Community Foundation, visit oregoncf.org.

