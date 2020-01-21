Sweetheart Tea fundraiser Feb. 15 in Harrisburg

Sweetheart Tea fundraiser Feb. 15 in Harrisburg

{{featured_button_text}}
Harrisburg library drawing.jpg

Here is an artist's rendering of the proposed new Harrisburg Public Library. 

 Rowell Browaw Architects

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg firefighters will be the servers at a Sweetheart Tea to raise money for construction of a new library from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith St.

To buy a ticket or sponsor a table, call 541-995-6655; 541-995-6949; or 541-541-9897. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Entertainment will be the Showstoppers, an all-girl song and dance troupe, ages 9-14.

The event is sponsored by the Harrisburg Library Guild.

The community hopes to build a new library that encompasses more than 4,300 square feet.

It will be energy efficient, including solar panels and will be constructed on property already owned by the city. The estimated price tag is about $1.1 million.

The current library at 354 Smith St., is in the same building at the city’s Justice Center. It has about 14,000 volumes.

To learn more about the library project or to donate, visit https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/library/page/pledgedonate-help-build-new-library.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News