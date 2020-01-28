Sweetheart Fun Run Feb. 8 in SH

Sweetheart Fun Run Feb. 8 in SH

{{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — The sixth annual Sweetheart Run will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Sankey Park, 807 14th Ave.

The event is sponsored by the Sweet Home Rotary Club.

Individuals and families are encouraged to wear their hearts on their sleeves, socks, tutus or shirt collars.

Participants can choose a 5K or 10K chipped course and children under 10 can take part in a free 1-mile race.

Registration fees are: 10K run early registration fee, $35; 5K walk/run early registration, $25. Children’s fun run is free; T-shirt $15.

To register: https://www.sweethomeor.gov/community/page/sweetheart-run-2020

For more information, contact Angela Clegg at 541-818-8029 or email: aclegg@sweethomeor.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Death at Hells Canyon
Local

Death at Hells Canyon

  • Updated

A Benton County road worker who died on the job last summer was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News