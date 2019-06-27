SWEET HOME — The 11th annual Sweet Home Sweet Ride for Charity Car
Show will be held Saturday south of the junior high school, 880 22nd Ave.
Gates open at 7 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 9. Judging begins at 10 a.m., with a burn-out pit roaring at noon. Trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m.
Numerous vendors will be on hand.
Register no later than Friday by calling 541-401-9844. Cost is $20 for cars and vintage campers, $15 for motorcycles.
The show is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club with proceeds dedicated to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Shop with a Cop, ABC House and Sunshine Industries.