Sweet Home's 14th Harvest Festival Saturday

SWEET HOME — The 14th annual Harvest Festival will be held from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Sankey Park.

There will be free games for children as well as pumpkin painting.

There will also be pie baking and chili cook-off contests, and there is no entry fee.

This year’s event will be limited to a maximum of 250 people, and face masks or shields are required.

Jeb Woosley and Redwood Son will provide music, starting at 11 a.m. at an area hosted by the Road Maggots motorcycle group.

Other areas will be set aside for a cornhole tournament hosted by the Linn County Cornhole Association and the chili cook-off.

For the first time, there will also be a beer cart at the event.

For more information, visit www.sweethomeor.gov and click on the banner at the top of the page.

