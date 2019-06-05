SWEET HOME — A 71-year-old Sweet Home woman died Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the living room of her home at 1271 Mountain Fir Court, within the Wiley Creek Assisted Living Community.
Carolyn Olivier-Pye was found in the living room of her unit in a quadplex at about 4:28 a.m.
According to Sweet Home Fire Chief David Barringer, a neighbor smelled smoke, called 9-1-1 and then rushed to the home. The neighbor used a garden hose on the fire until 12 fire district staff members with numerous pieces of equipment and officers from the Sweet Home Police Department arrived.
Barringer said Sweet Home Police Officer Sean Potter and Sgt. Jason Van Eck assisted Battalion Chief Eli Harris with a search of the home. They also vented a window and helped pull hose for firefighters.
Barringer said there was heavy fire damage in the combined living room and kitchen area. The fire was not of a suspicious nature, he added. It was believed to have been caused by "smoking materials."
Fire officials said this was the first major fire at the Wiley Creek Community and the first to result in a loss of life.
Staff from the Sweet Home Fire District, Office of the State Fire Marshal and Sweet Home Police Department investigated the scene, but no official cause of the fire was known Wednesday. Estimated damage was $100,000 to the structure and $25,000 to its contents.
Pye’s daughter, Tonya Buccheit, was at the scene and had come to visit her mother for the day.
Officials were able to retrieve a homemade urn that contains the ashes of her father, who died last fall.
Wiley Creek Assisted Living Community sits on 42 acres on the east side of Sweet Home. It is owned by Samaritan Health Services and includes a 44-unit lodge and several independent living cottages.
The assisted living facility celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.