Sweet Home to take over water plant operations

Springman said Inframark’s estimate for labor alone was $778,000. He estimated the city could operate the plant for about $512,000 in labor, plus the cost of a laboratory, leaving a net of $176,000.

“First, Inframark has been professional and accommodating through the RFP (request for proposals) and negotiation process,” City Manager Ray Towry said in a report to council members. “Staff has pushed them to be open to an unusual contract that is far from the industry norm in that it is essentially a labor contract only — the city pays the bills and oversees the general operating philosophy. They’ve been responsive and understanding of our concerns and the issues we have faced.”

James Huentelman of Inframark told the council that while the company wants the city’s business, it would be fully willing to provide services for five years while the staff is trained and then “turn over the keys” to the city.

And Inframark would welcome current staff interested in learning to operate the plant.

“For five years, our price would be fixed, so you would know what you are going to pay,” Huentelman said.