Sweet Home to end water plant contract with Jacobs

SWEET HOME — After months of discussions, the Sweet Home City Council approved ending a 14-year relationship with Jacobs Engineering Group for the operation of the city water plant.

The annual contract was for about $1.03 million.

The action comes after a March 2019 audit of the 10-year-old facility turned up more than four dozen repair and maintenance issues that had not been addressed. Issues ranged from broken door closures to a nonworking HVAC furnace. Some equipment was obsolete and a 24-inch valve was not working properly.

Jacobs Vice President Efrain Rodriguez told councilors he would like to hold a workshop for the city and Jacobs at which issues and a long-term revision of the contract could be addressed. He said Jacobs’ goal has always been to “enhance the contract and driving (monetary) savings” to the city.

But councilman Dave Trask told Rodriguez it was too late and that he no longer trusted the company.

“I definitely have trust issues here,” Trask said. “We’ve had this agreement with your company for almost 20 years and we would need to see major changes. If you hadn’t gotten caught, where would we be in a year?”