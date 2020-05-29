Sweet Home seeks block grant comments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — The public is invited to comment on a proposed Community Development Block Grant application at 5 p.m. June 2 at City Hall. 3225 Main Street, Sweet Home.

Written comments will also be accepted at the same address until 5 p.m. the same day.

City officials are considering applying for a Community Development Block Grant from Business Oregon through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funds would be used for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for low and moderate income families.

Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2020. The City of Sweet Home is preparing two applications, one for Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Assistance projects and one for Emergency Response Assistance for projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.