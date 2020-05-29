Sweet Home seeks block grant comments

SWEET HOME — The public is invited to comment on a proposed Community Development Block Grant application at 5 p.m. June 2 at City Hall. 3225 Main Street, Sweet Home.
Written comments will also be accepted at the same address until 5 p.m. the same day.
City officials are considering applying for a Community Development Block Grant from Business Oregon through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funds would be used for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for low and moderate income families.
Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2020. The City of Sweet Home is preparing two applications, one for Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Assistance projects and one for Emergency Response Assistance for projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The maximum grant that a city or county can receive for Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Assistance projects is $150,000. The city, in cooperation with Linn County, is preparing an application for a 2020 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon for Emergency Small Business Assistance and Microenterprise Grant Assistance for all non-entitlement cities and unincorporated areas in Linn County. It is estimated that the proposed project will benefit at least 150 persons, of whom 100% will be low or moderate income.
The maximum grant that a city or county can receive for Emergency Response Assistance for projects that prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic is $50,000. The city is preparing an application for a 2020 Community Development Block Grant from the Business Oregon for the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam to offer emergency child care services for healthcare workers, first responders, and other individuals who are unable to return to work due to the lack of adequate child care resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
It is estimated that the proposed project will benefit at least 200 persons, of whom at least 51% will be low or moderate income.
