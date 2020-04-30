Sweet Home schedules budget meetings

SWEET HOME — Ken Hamlin was elected chairman and David Lowman vice chair during the first meeting of the Sweet Home Budget Committee by videoconference Wednesday evening.
Other citizen members of the committee are Robert Briana, Derek Dix, Dave Jurney, Gerritt Schaffer and Lisa Willson. Council members are Mayor Greg Mahler, council President Pro-Tem Diane Gerson, Susan Coleman, Lisa Gourley, Cortney Nash, James Goble and Dave Trask.
City Finance Director Brandon Neish talked about how a budget is developed and showed a video about how the state’s property tax system works since Ballot Measure 50 was approved in the 1990s.
The Budget Committee will meet by videoconference at 6 p.m. on May 5, May 14 and May 19.
The budget schedule will be: May 5: police, library and community and economic development; May 14: public works, finance department, court and executive department; May 19: public comments and approval of proposed budget.
The budget must be adopted by the City Council before July 1.
The public can watch the meeting live online by visiting live.sweethomeor.gov or listen to audio only, or view it the next day on the city’s YouTube channel.
City Manager Ray Towry told the committee the city’s 2020-21 proposed budget was ready a month ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on revenues caused it to be rebuilt in the last week.
He and Neish said the city is projecting a 6% loss in revenues already, and that could grow if the pandemic continues much longer.
Towry said the city has been successful in estimating projected revenues within 1% over the last three years, but that likely won’t be possible this year due to the pandemic.
“A crystal ball may prove to be the best tool we have for this budget," he said. "There is no blueprint or template to follow for our current situation.”
Towry said the current budget includes about $24 million in total revenue, but the proposed budget assumes almost $35 million in revenues, due to almost $11 million in grants for the proposed wastewater treatment plant and Sankey Park renovation projects.
Towry said tax compression on the city’s law enforcement and library levies is expected to be about 19%, which is well below the usual 30-35% experienced in recent years, but it may only be a one-year reprieve.
The proposed budget includes several planned capital expenditures, even though they most likely will not occur under such uncertain times, Towry noted. But placing them in the budget provides the council with some freedom to act on projects if circumstances are favorable, such as decreased material costs.
The city initiated a spending freeze in March and will not levy the full amount of the law enforcement levy, reducing it by 30 cents per $1,000 of property valuation to $7.55 per $1,000. That will save taxpayers about $230,000 in the coming fiscal year.
Towry said the Police Department will not hire two full-time employees, although the department will include funds in contingency if financial conditions improve.
Complete copies of the proposed budget document can be found on the city of Sweet Home’s website: www.sweethomeor.gov/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!