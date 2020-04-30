Sweet Home schedules budget meetings

He and Neish said the city is projecting a 6% loss in revenues already, and that could grow if the pandemic continues much longer.

Towry said the city has been successful in estimating projected revenues within 1% over the last three years, but that likely won’t be possible this year due to the pandemic.

“A crystal ball may prove to be the best tool we have for this budget," he said. "There is no blueprint or template to follow for our current situation.”

Towry said the current budget includes about $24 million in total revenue, but the proposed budget assumes almost $35 million in revenues, due to almost $11 million in grants for the proposed wastewater treatment plant and Sankey Park renovation projects.

Towry said tax compression on the city’s law enforcement and library levies is expected to be about 19%, which is well below the usual 30-35% experienced in recent years, but it may only be a one-year reprieve.

The proposed budget includes several planned capital expenditures, even though they most likely will not occur under such uncertain times, Towry noted. But placing them in the budget provides the council with some freedom to act on projects if circumstances are favorable, such as decreased material costs.