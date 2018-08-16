SWEET HOME — Sweet Home High School wrestling coach Steve Thorpe was recently elected chairman of the state chairman’s committee for USA Wrestling, which represents more than 244,000 athletes and coaches nationwide.
The election was held during the recent meeting of the USA Wrestling board of directors in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Thorpe, 50, was named Oregon state chairman in 2010 and in 2016 was named chairman representing 11 Western states. His new post is for a two-year term.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Thorpe, who also teaches mathematics at Sweet Home High School. “I’m surrounded by a terrific group of people, all pointing in the same direction. Everyone wants to improve the sport of wrestling.”
Thorpe grew up wrestling in Sweet Home, then wrestled at Pacific University and Oregon State University before returning to the high school as an assistant to his former coach, Norm Davis. Thorpe took over the Husky mat program in 1992 and has since guided the team to several state titles.
In 2017, he broke his mentor’s state record mark of 504 dual match wins. Last season, the Huskies had 44 athletes at the high school level, 38 in the junior high program and 114 Mat Club members.
“Wrestling is increasing in every category,” Thorpe said. “We are seeing USA Wrestling membership increase every year. We have 8,140 members in Oregon, which makes us eighth nationwide and second highest by capita.”
Thorpe is proud to have helped pilot a program that allows schools to pay a fee of $400 annually and cover all of their athletes, staff and volunteers under the USA Wrestling blanket.
“We covered 50 kids like this last year,” he said.
There are USA Wrestling programs for children as young as 5 to masters division seniors, both men and women.
Thorpe plans to operate on the national level in the same way he operates the local mat program.
“I believe in setting goals, working hard and surrounding myself with the right people,” he said.
Former Oregon State University mat standout Les Gutches encouraged Thorpe to get involved at the national level. Gutches is USA Wrestling’s director of programs and strategy.
“I’m passionate about wrestling,” Thorpe said. “Most big opportunities in my life have involved wrestling. I can never repay the sport of wrestling for what it has offered me.”
Thorpe said the national goals include placing more wrestlers in NCAA programs, qualifying more young athletes on national and world teams and generating support for members of national and Olympic teams.
“Wrestling is not a top-down sport,” he said. “It’s a bottoms-up sport. It takes years of work, building one level on another to get somewhere.”
Thorpe is especially proud that the Huskies have sent 34 wrestlers to college programs over the years and that for the last three years, his athletes have had the highest grade point average among all Class 4A wrestling programs and for two of those three years, they have been tops in all sports programs.
