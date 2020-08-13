Sweet Home residents to vote on police, library levies

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home residents will be asked to approve five-year tax levies to support the police department and public library on the November ballot, City Council members agreed Tuesday evening.
The current levies expire on June 30.
Finance Director Brandon Neish told council members the levies have been used as the funding foundation for both departments since 1986.
Neish said the city’s permanent tax rate of $1.42 per $1,000 of property valuation generates less than $700,000 per year in revenue. The total annual budget for the police department is $3.4 million, so without a levy, there would not be police services.
The proposed tax rate will remain at $7.85 per $1,000 of property valuation for the police department and $1.17 per $1,000 to support the library.
The current levies generate about $3 million and $530,000 per year, respectively.
Over five years, the levy is estimated to generate $16 million for the police department and $2.4 million for the library.
Neish said tax compression has also been reduced on the levy amounts in recent years. At one point, the amount actually received by the police department after tax compression was down 38%.
In other business, the councilors:
• Approved a rate increase of 2.54% with Sweet Home Sanitation for waste removal services. The council also learned about numerous improvement projects underway at the city’s transfer site. There was no rate increase in 2019.
• Learned the city’s 27-year-old street sweeper is on its last legs. A new unit costs about $150,000 and could be purchased or leased. Councilors directed Neish to research new and used replacements and the costs of a direct purchase or lease.
• Was told by Community and Economic Development Director Blair Larsen that the bandstand in Sankey Park is in bad shape. It was constructed by the WPA in the late 1930s. A survey of the unit found damage from floor to roof. Upgrades could cost up to $150,000, about the price of a new bandstand. Councilors agreed the bandstand needs to be demolished. They also said they believe community members will unite to build a new unit that pays homage to the old one, greatly reducing the overall price tag.
• Approved first reading of a zoning map change for a 25,552-square-foot property on 23rd Avenue near the junior high school. The zoning will shift from residential low density to residential medium density. Several neighbors said they were concerned about the potential of increased traffic, flooding and livability issues if an apartment complex were built on the site. Larsen said that would require a conditional use permit, which would have to be approved by the Planning Commission.
• Learned from Judge Larry Blake that he wants to develop a community court to address issues of people who are homeless or have alcohol and drug dependency issues. Blake said that working with Police Chief Jeff Lynn, the court would identify eligible participants and instead of fining them, they would be provided with support people to help them make positive transitions over several months. Blake said similar courts are working in other Oregon cities.
