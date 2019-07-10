SWEET HOME — If you’re headed to Sweet Home for the annual Sportsman’s Holiday celebration this weekend, it might be advisable to get some extra sleep the next few days — this year’s schedule is packed.
Events begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the crowning of a queen at the River of Life Church, 1658 Long St. This year's princesses are Brook Womack, Collette Valentine, Makayla Griffin and Taylor Goodwin. Their chaperone is Jamie Eriksen.
Womack will be a senior at Sweet Home High School. She is the daughter of Steve and Katrina Womack. The 17-year-old is employed by Sayer Farms and drives a combine during the harvest season. She enjoys photography and golf, and is both a volunteer statistician with the Sweet Home Mat Club and a member of the Josai Club. She plans to attend Brigham Young University to become a dental hygienist.
Collette Valentine, the granddaughter of Jack Smith, graduated last month from Sweet Home High School, where she was a manager for the football team and a Huskiette dancer. The 16-year-old attends the River of Life Church, where she volunteers to assist with children’s ministry and at the nursery. Valentine, who enjoys horse-riding, gardening and swimming, plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and eventually work with large animals.
She works at All-Star Pizza and has worked at the Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club.
Incoming senior Makayla Griffin is the daughter of Jennifer Walczyk and Jeramie Griffin. She is involved with the Health Occupations Club, participated in track, where she earned the most inspirational award, and is a cheerleader. The 17-year-old also works with her family to produce an event that targets suicide prevention. Griffin plans to attend Western Oregon University and major in psychology or pediatrics.
Taylor Goodwin, who begins her senior year at Sweet Home High School in the fall, is the daughter of Josh and Tiffany Starha. The 16-year-old enjoys horse riding and swimming, and wants to become a certified nursing assistant after high school and then become a nurse.
She works at the A&W Restaurant and has volunteered with the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District and Oregon Jamboree.
The Sportsman’s Holiday runs through Sunday at various locations throughout the city. (See info box for more details.)