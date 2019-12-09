Sweet Home raises $35,000 for SHHS scholarships

SWEET HOME — A gaily decorated Christmas tree, “Glad Tidings of Great Joy,” brought $4,000 at the 16th annual Trees for Scholarships dinner and auction held Saturday evening in the Sweet Home High School cafeteria.
The successful bidders, Tony and Shelly Larson, purchased several trees and helped raised more than $43,500 toward scholarships for graduating Sweet Home High School seniors. After expenses, event coordinators hope to clear about $35,000.
“We are going to start giving out second-year scholarships,” said Sweet Home Alumni Foundation board member Mary Sue Reynolds. “If a student qualifies for a scholarship and meets requires after their first year of school, they will have the opportunity to receive a second year scholarship as well.”
The tree, sponsored by the Wolthuis family, was decorated by Brandy Darwood and Brenda Smothers. It was adorned with cotton stems, winter berries and red blooms. Galvanized farm houses were tucked into the branches, along with plaid ribbons, pine cones and twinkling lights.
This year's theme was "Visions of Sugar Plums." New tree designers were the Oregon Jamboree, Anderson Enterprises and Western University-COMP Northwest.
Sixteen trees were sold for nearly $26,000 during the live auction. There also was time to support scholarships with cash donations and a silent auction before a dinner served by Michael Hall and his staff from The Point Restaurant.
Other trees included:
You have free articles remaining.
• “Music in the Country,” which brought $2,100, was also purchased by the Larsons. It was sponsored by the Oregon Jamboree and included a dozen three-day Jamboree tickets and a private acoustic show by country artist Jessie Leigh, who also performed Saturday. The tree was decorated by Jamboree director Robert Shamek and his wife, Sarah.
• “Gnomes on Parade” was sponsored by Melcher Logging and brought $2,500. It was decorated by Wendi Melcher, who also purchased the tree; Shan Melcher and Heather Search. It featured more than 1,500 white lights and a 3-foot-tall gnome tree topper with a lighted hat.
• “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” sponsored by Rice Logging, was designed and decorated by Heather Swanson and Heide Nichol. It brought $2,000 from Joyce and Doug Rice and was a Nordic take on a traditional Christmas tree. It featured chilled blues, snowflakes, sleds, boots and other Scandinavian flourishes.
Trees came from the Toland and West tree farms.
Diane McCollum won the raffle drawing of dinner for four at The Point with chauffeur service, and Gavin Tyler, 11, won a heads-or-tails contest and pocketed $295.
Emcee Jim Hagle said the event had raised $200,000, not including Saturday’s tally. Nearly 200 people attended.
Hagle said the Sweet Home Alumni Foundation was formed in 1991 and in 1992, was officially recognized as a nonprofit organization. Jim Riggs was the foundation’s first president, along with fellow charter members Mona Waibel and Keith Gabriel.
The Sweet Home Alumni Foundation board members are Greg Ego, Abby Hagle, Steve Hanscam, Mary Sue Reynolds, Lauri Carlson, Sharon Conner, Heather Swanson, Sharon Wall, Milli Stevens, Janice Horner, Shauna McIntyre, Peggy Emmert, Richard Black, Ivan Wolthuis and Brenda Winslow.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.